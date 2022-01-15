Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Sells $302,600.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Warnick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $454,200.00.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.