Riverview Acquisition (NASDAQ:RVACU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVACU) rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 1,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,699,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,688,000.

