RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

REI.UN traded down C$0.22 on Friday, reaching C$22.71. The company had a trading volume of 701,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,305. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$16.90 and a one year high of C$23.22.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

