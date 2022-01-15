Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,500 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.66) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($70.59) to GBX 5,400 ($73.30) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.86) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($67.87) to GBX 5,500 ($74.66) in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($78.73) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($57.01) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,055.38 ($68.62).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,392 ($73.19) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,793.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,174.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The stock has a market cap of £87.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($59.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.34).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($62.39), for a total transaction of £32,953.32 ($44,730.99). Insiders have sold a total of 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,411 in the last three months.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

