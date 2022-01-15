ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Friday, November 12th.

RWLK opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.99.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 198.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 976,408 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the third quarter valued at $896,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 333,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReWalk Robotics (RWLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.