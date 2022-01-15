Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$23.99 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

