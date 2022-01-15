Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$23.99 million during the quarter.
See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.