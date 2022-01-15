Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 825.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after purchasing an additional 232,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Shares of RSG opened at $129.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.