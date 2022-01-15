Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €38.46 ($43.71).

RNO has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Renault stock traded down €0.34 ($0.39) during trading on Friday, reaching €33.55 ($38.12). The company had a trading volume of 1,783,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €31.51 and its 200-day moving average is €31.64. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($114.43).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

