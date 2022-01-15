Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $26.15 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.48.

Shares of RLXXF opened at $30.03 on Friday. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

