Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.63

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 14613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. Research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $796,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $230,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,101. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

