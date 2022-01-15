REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of REE opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.52. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REE Automotive will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at $1,355,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter worth about $1,308,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

