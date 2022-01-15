REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of REE opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.52. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.66.
REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REE Automotive will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.
REE Automotive Company Profile
REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.