Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RWT. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.57.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 717,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 186,309 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.