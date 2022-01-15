Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:RWT traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.75. 1,236,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,597. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

