Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Given New 801.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 809.00 to 801.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RDWWF. Investec assumed coverage on Redrow in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $801.00.

Redrow stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Redrow has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

