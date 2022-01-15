RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives $17.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

RDHL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 147,889 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 392,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 49,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDHL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.47. 403,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $11.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 361.74% and a negative net margin of 114.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

