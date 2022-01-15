Redd Tops One Day Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,849.90 or 1.00281520 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00091997 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007531 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00032940 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00035697 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.19 or 0.00732967 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.