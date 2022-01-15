REAL Hits 24 Hour Volume of $282,110.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, REAL has traded flat against the dollar. One REAL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. REAL has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About REAL

REAL is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

