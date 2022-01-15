Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Denison Mines (TSE:DML)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$2.60 price target on the stock.

Separately, reissued a buy rating on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.43.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at C$1.70 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.79 and a 12-month high of C$2.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.75.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$9.54 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Denison Mines news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total value of C$1,668,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 825,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,119,186.85. Also, Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total value of C$135,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,900 shares in the company, valued at C$136,107.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

