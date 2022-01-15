Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Position Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 53.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 413,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,444 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $38,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 43.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,030,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,602,000 after acquiring an additional 77,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,618,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,949,000 after acquiring an additional 99,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,039,000 after acquiring an additional 141,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Raymond James by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,280,000 after acquiring an additional 65,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of RJF stock opened at $108.44 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.