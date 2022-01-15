Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 63.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average is $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

