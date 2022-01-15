Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,743 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,039,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MSA Safety by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in MSA Safety by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182 in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $146.60 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $136.91 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

