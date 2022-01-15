Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $911,000 Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,576,000 after buying an additional 143,637 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,271,000 after buying an additional 99,448 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 61.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,852,000 after buying an additional 70,847 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,793,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 452,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,870,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $236.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $250.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSL. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

