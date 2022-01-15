Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $865,000 Stock Position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 122,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 150.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,607 shares during the period.

Shares of IVAL stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $35.02.

