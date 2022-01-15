Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $848,000 Position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,504 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $605,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 796.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 34,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXI opened at $35.39 on Friday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

