Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $823,000 Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,545 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,891,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,874,000 after acquiring an additional 111,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,903,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,088,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,377,000 after buying an additional 756,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,090,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after buying an additional 303,176 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $3.00 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

