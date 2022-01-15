Raymond James Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $152.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIS. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.89.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,995 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after buying an additional 973,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,660,000 after buying an additional 375,933 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,396,000 after buying an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after buying an additional 2,081,910 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

