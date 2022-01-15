Raymond James & Associates Has $2 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

SCHV stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average is $70.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

