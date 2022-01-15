RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Dirk G. Brockstedt Sells 2,648 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $85,159.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $29.60 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $43.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.15.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

