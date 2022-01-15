Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 6,196 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,148 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $74,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $160,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 4.34.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

