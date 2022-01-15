Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,319 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 254,386 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $197,272,000 after buying an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8,333.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 153,329 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $118,904,000 after buying an additional 151,511 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 174,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $135,476,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,049.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,058.50 and a 200 day moving average of $870.69. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 339.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. New Street Research lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.94.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

