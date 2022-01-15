Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,618 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Axon Enterprise worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $119,405.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 654,140 shares worth $120,058,152. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AXON. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.09 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

