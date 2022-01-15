Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,842 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.

Shares of ANSS opened at $348.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $393.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.37. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

