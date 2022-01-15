Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biogen from $440.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.99.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $239.30 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.10 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

