QuickX Protocol (QCX) Market Cap Reaches $3.62 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $29,544.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

