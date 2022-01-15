QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,296 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,418 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $77,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.87.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $188.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.28 and a 200-day moving average of $153.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

