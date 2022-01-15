QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,231 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $188.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.87.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

