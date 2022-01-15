Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Summit Insights downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $148.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.43. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $142.17 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after buying an additional 894,876 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after buying an additional 385,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 757.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,124,000 after buying an additional 375,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

