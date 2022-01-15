QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Short Interest Update

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS QCCO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. QC has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.95.
About QC
Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for QC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.