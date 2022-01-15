Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Decreased by Analyst

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.58). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCRR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.15. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 557.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.