Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Scholar Rock Holding Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Scholar Rock in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.91). Wedbush also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SRRK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $710.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 124.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after buying an additional 708,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 41.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,270,000 after buying an additional 510,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after buying an additional 433,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 312.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after buying an additional 266,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 25.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after buying an additional 204,454 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.