Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Raised by Analyst

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.50 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

CRL stock opened at $355.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $249.48 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth approximately $9,712,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 133.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 82.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.