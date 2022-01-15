Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PMM)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) declared a dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by 5.4% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE PMM opened at $8.04 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
