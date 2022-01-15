Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PMM)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) declared a dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by 5.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PMM opened at $8.04 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

