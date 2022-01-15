PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Up 6,050.0% in December

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 6,050.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Shares of PureTech Health stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRTC shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on PureTech Health from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PureTech Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.