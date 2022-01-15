Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $55.23 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00063291 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00075377 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.65 or 0.07676599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,701.16 or 0.99797455 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00069044 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

