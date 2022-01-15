Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 66.2% against the US dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $16.71 million and approximately $14,960.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00064559 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00075143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.01 or 0.07692677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,451.97 or 0.99839015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00069115 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,086,428,753 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

