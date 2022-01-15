Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Receives €115.41 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Puma Se (ETR:PUM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €115.72 ($131.50).

PUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €127.00 ($144.32) price target on Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) target price on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

ETR:PUM traded down €1.86 ($2.11) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €95.82 ($108.89). 383,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.91. Puma has a 1-year low of €78.72 ($89.45) and a 1-year high of €115.40 ($131.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of €106.97 and a 200 day moving average of €104.35.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

