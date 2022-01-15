Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) Director Paul Alexander Crilly Purchases 10,000 Shares

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) Director Paul Alexander Crilly purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at C$71,280.
PSD opened at C$2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.84. Pulse Seismic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.04. The stock has a market cap of C$115.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46.
Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0594419 earnings per share for the current year.
Pulse Seismic Company Profile
Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company's library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan; and includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.
