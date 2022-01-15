Public Mint (MINT) Trading 22% Lower This Week

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and $110,574.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,695,506 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

