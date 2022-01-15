PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Down 59.6% in December

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the December 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PPERY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.99. 71,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,793. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

