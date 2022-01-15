Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.50

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.50 and last traded at $115.65, with a volume of 1287991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.39.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.85.

The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

